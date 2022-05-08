PORTLAND, Maine - The surging Fightin Phils picked up their third straight win over Portland on Sunday with a 7-4 victory at Hadlock Field.
Reading (11-16) had four extra-base hits in the first inning to plate three runs out of the gate. After Simon Muzziotti tripled to start the game, Aldrem Corredor doubled to score Muzziotti. Logan O'Hoppe followed with an RBI double, one of his three hits on the afternoon, and Chris Sharpe wrapped up the early scoring with an RBI double of his own.
Muzziotti also delivered a two-run single in the fourth and Sharpe had an RBI single in the sixth for the Fightin Phils.
James McArthur pitched six strong innings to earn his first victory of the season for Reading.
The Fightin Phils will welcome Bowie to FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday to begin a six-game series.