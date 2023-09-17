BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Fightin Phils scored a pair of runs in the first inning, but that was all they could muster as they concluded their 2023 season with a 4-3 loss to Binghamton on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium.
After three of the first four Reading batters reached base, Ethan Wilson delivered a two-run single to left to give the visitors a 2-0 lead. The Rumble Ponies would tie it up in the sixth and then pushed across what proved to be the winning run in the sixth.
The Fightin Phils finish in fifth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division with a 59-77 record.