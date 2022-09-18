ALTOONA, Pa. - In the final game of the season, Reading built a 9-2 lead and held on for a 9-8 win over Altoona on Sunday at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Herbert Iser had three hits for the Fightin Phils and Carlos DeLaCruz, Johan Rojas and Aldrem Corredor all drove in a pair of runs as Reading finishes the 2022 campaign with a 61-77 record.
The Fightin Phils will open the 2023 season on the road on Thursday, April 26. The first home series at FirstEnergy Stadium is scheduled for April 11-16 against Hartford.