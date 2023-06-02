MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Fightin Phils scored first but that would be the only run they would manage all evening in a 4-1 setback to New Hampshire at Delta Dental Stadium.
Reading would string together three of their six hits on the night in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead on an RBI hit single from Johan Rojas. Mick Abel would keep the Fightin Phils close with six innings of two-run, seven strikeout baseball. The Fisher Cats would strike for two runs after Abel's departure to provide the final margin.
Reading will need to sweep the final two games over the weekend to gain a split in the series.