The Lehigh Valley IronPigs never got their game started and the Reading Fightin Phils could not get their game finished before weather intervened with minor league baseball action on Sunday.
Reading was tied 4-4 with Somerset before the game was suspended heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. Carlos De La Cruz had a two-run double in seventh which tied the contest for the Fightin Phils. The game wil resume with the Patriots batting on Tuesday, August 15 at FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the start of the regularly scheduled 7 p.m. contest.
The scheduled game between the IronPigs and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will be made up on Wednesday, August 23 the next time Lehigh Valley travels to PNC Field. It will be part of a doubleheader that will start t 5:05 p.m.