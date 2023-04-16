READING, Pa. - The Fightin' Phils were able to salvage the finale game of the series against Hartford by defeating the Yard Goats 7-1 on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Carlos De La Cruz got the Reading offense started with a solo home run in the third inning and Johan Rojas added a two-run shot in the fourth to stake the hosts to the early lead. Starter David Parkinson allowed a single run before departing in the fifth but three Reading relievers held Hartford without a hit the rest of the way.
The Fightin' Phils now head to Portland to begin a six-game series with the Sea Dogs on Tuesday.