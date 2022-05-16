READING, Pa. - Reading second baseman Jhailyn Ortiz was named the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week ending May 15, the league office announced today.
Ortiz helped the Fightin Phils take 5-of-6 from Bowie last week with three home runs and 10 RBI on the homestand.
He is the first Reading player to receive a weekly honor since Francisco Morales was names Pitcher of the Week in September 2021. and first hitter since Josh Stephen in July 2019.
The Fightin Phils begin a six-game series in Somerset on Tuesday.