READING, Pa. - Despite a road loss in their final regular season game, the Fightin Phils did close out the season on a bit of a high note as Matt Osterberg was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending September 17.
Osterberg threw seven shutout innings for Reading in a 2-1 loss to Binghamton on Thursday. The left allowed just two hits to the Rumble Ponies and struck out six while walking one. It marked a solid final month for the 2021 15th round draft pick out of St. Cloud State as he posted a 1.88 ERA with 11 strikeouts without issuing a walk.
Teammate Ethan Wilson was named Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of May 1-7 and Griff McGarry captured Eastern League Pitcher of the Month Honors for July.