MANCHESTER, N.H. - Three New Hampshire pitchers combined to stifle the Fightin Phils bats in a 2-1 victory on Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium.
Reading managed only five singles and struck out 12 times against starter Jimmy Robbins and two relievers. They pushed across their lone run on a bases-loaded walk by Robbins in the fourth inning.
The Fisher Cats have secured the series win by taking four of the first five games against Reading. The teams will meet in the final game of the series on Sunday.