READING, Pa. - The Fightin Phils walked 10 times but managed only one hit in a 6-2 loss to Somerset in the season opener on Friday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Designated hitter Vito Friscia's fourth inning double was Reading's only hit off five Patriots pitchers. Friscia would come around to score one of two runs for the hosts on a Jonathan Guzman groundout.
Reading pitcher Erik Miller was a bright spot with two scoreless innings and striking out five batters.
The two teams will meet again on Saturday evening with first pitch scheduled for 5:15 p.m.