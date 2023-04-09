RICHMOND, Va. - The Fightin Phils jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but host Richmond would shut them down the rest of the way and earn a series sweep with a 7-3 victory on Sunday at The Diamond.
McCarthy Tatum staked Reading to a 2-0 lead with a two-out, two-run home run on the top of the first inning. The visitors tacked on another run in the second when Cody Roberts singled home Matt Kroon who had led off the inning with a double.
Reading managed only two hits over the final seven innings and the Flying Squirrels took advantahe of four hits and a pair of errors to score four unearned runs in the third.
The Fightin Phils are scheduled to play their home opener on Tuesday when the begin a six-game series against Hartford at FirstEnergy Stadium.