RICHMOND, Va. - After being rained out of their road opener on Friday night, Reading got their season off to an inauspicious start with a pair of one-run losses to Richmond on Saturday at the Diamond.
The Fightin Phils jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opener as Wendell Rijo contributed a two-run double. However the Flying Squirrels scored the final four runs of the game to secure the win.
Highly touted Reading prospect Mick Abel struggled in his 2023 debut as he threw 33 pitches (13 strikes) and got only two outs in the first inning while ealing four. The Fighting Phils attempted to dig out of an early 3-0 hole with two runs in the seventh inning but ended up just short in a 3-2 loss.
The teams will play the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon.