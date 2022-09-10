READING, Pa. - The Fightin Phils scored three times in the bottom of the tenth inning to defeat New Hampshire 5-4 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The two teams were tied at 2-all through regulation before the Fisher Cats posted a pair of runs in the top of the 10th. Reading (53-78) responded in the bottom half with a two-run triple from Carlos De La Cruz who came around to score the winning run on a wild pitch.
Jack Conley and De La Cruz each had a pair of hits for the Fightin Phils who will go for their third straight win in the series finale on Sunday.