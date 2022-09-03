HARTFORD, Conn. - Andrew Painter delivered another solid start as the Fightin Phils defeated Hartford 3-1 on Saturday at Dunkin' Donuts Park.
Despite not factoring in the decision, Painter was stellar for his third consecutive start since being promoted to Reading in August. He struck out nine batters over seven innings and allowed only one run.
Aldrem Corredor singled home Wendell Rijo and Jhailyn Ortiz in the ninth inning to give the Fightin Phils (55-70) the win.
Reading will go for a series split with the Yard Goats on Sunday afternoon.