READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin' Phils are set for their home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday. The club returns to Baseballtown looking for their first victory after dropping their first three on the road at Richmond.
For outfielder Matt Kroon, it is a return that has been a year in the making. He was injured in the second game of the 2022 season and missed the entire campaign. Kroon says it has been a long journey being away from the game after a hitting over .300 in 35 games with Reading in 2021.
On the opening road trip kroon went 1-for-10 and is eager to get things going at the dish this season.