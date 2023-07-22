ALTOONA, Pa. - The Fightin Phils made the most of their four hits as they knocked off Altoona 3-1 on Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Matt Kroon led off the game with a home run for Reading and the visitors also received RBI singles from Herbert Iser and Baron Radcliff. David Parkinson and three relievers combined to limit the Curve to just seven hits and one run.
The Fightin Phils have already guaranteed a series split but will try to secure a win when they play the final game of the series on Sunday.