MANCHESTER, N.H. - Carlos De La Cruz had a big afternoon to spark the Fightin Phils to a 6-4 come-from-behind victory over New Hampshire on Sunday at Delta Dental Park.
Trailing 4-2, De La Cruz tied things up in the seventh with a two run home run and two innings later he would put the visitors in front with a RBI double - hist third hit of the day. Keylan Kilgore got the win with two scoreless innings in relief and Tyler McKay pitched a perfect ninth for his second save of the season.
Reading will return home for a lengthy homestand beginning on Tuesday against Binghamton.