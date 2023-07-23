ALTOONA, Pa. - The Fightin Phils got another strong effort from their pitching staff but could not muster any offense in a 1-0 loss to Altoona on Sunday at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The two teams battled through six scoreless before the hosts broke through for the lone run in the bottom of the seventh inning. A one-out walk, a single and an RBI single from Mike Jarvis put the Curve on the board.
Starter Zach Haake went five innings without allowing a run for Reading and Matt Kroon had a pair of hits for the visitors. The Fightin Phils end the series with a split of the six games and will return home to face Binghamton on Tuesday.