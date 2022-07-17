READING, Pa. - Bubby Rossman struck out six in three perfect innings as Reading pitchers combined on a one-hitter in a 2-0 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The game was halted with one-out in the top of the eighth inning due to weather. The Fisher Cats had two runners on after getting their first hit of the contest. Jhailyn Ortiz RBI double scored Johan Rojas in the first inning and a bases loaded walk in the seventh pushed home another run.
Four Fightin Phils pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts to help end a two-game slide. Reading will go for the series win on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.