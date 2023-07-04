BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - Johan Rojas homered for the third straight game and the Fightin Phils snapped a three-game losing skid with a 5-4 win over Somerset at TD Bank Ballpark.
Reading erased a 4-1 seficit with a four-run eighth inning. Rojas led off the frame with his ninth home run of the season and Cam Cannon tied things up with a two-run double. Cannon would score what proved to be the winning run on an RBI single by Max McDowell.
Braden Zarbnisky earned the victory with two innings of scoreless relief and Brett Schulze pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his fifth save.
The two teams will play the second game of the series on Wednesday night.