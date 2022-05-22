SOMERSET, N.J. - A visit to TD Bank Ballpark cooled off a hot Reading squad as they lost to Somerset 4-1 on Sunday.
The Fightin Phils (17-22) came in to the series on a four-game winning streak but lost four of five to the first place Patriots. Logan O'Hoppe got the visitors off to a good start with an RBI double in the first inning.
Anthony Volpe countered with a solo home run in the bottom of the frame and Somerset added solo runs in the 5th, 6th and 7th to back the four-hit pitching of Jhony Brito and three relievers.
Reading returns to FirstEnergy Stadium to host Binghamton for five games beginning with an Education Day matinee on Tuesday.