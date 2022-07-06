RICHMOND, Va. - Reading was held hitless over the first five innings and host Richmond defeated the Fightin' Phils 5-2 on Wednesday at The Diamond.
A third inning grand slam by Frankie Tostado provided the Flying Squirrels with a 4-0 lead. Reading managed single runs in the seventh and eighth innings on RBIs from Jonathan Guzman and Kevin Vicuna, respectively.
Ryan Murphy pitched five scoreless innings to earn the win for Richmond. The two teams will play the third game of the series on Thursday night.