READING, Pa. - Red-hot Reading swept a doubleheader from Bowie on Sunday with a pair of walkoff wins at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Fightin Phils (16-17) won the opener when Logan O'Hoppe led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a home run to left-center for a 5-4 win. Jhailyn Ortiz also homered in the first game, staking Reading to a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
The hosts won a back-and-forth affair in the nightcap 4-3 on a two-out RBI single in the seventh by Freylin Minyety that scored O'Hoppe with the winning run. Ofreidy Gomez, who had pitched a scoreless top of the frame, picked up his first win of the season.
Reading won for the eighth time in the last nine games to move within a game of .500. The Fightin Phils begin a six-game series in Somerset on Tuesday.