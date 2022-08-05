READING, Pa. - Simon Muzziotti and Vito Friscia each had a pair of hits and a run scored as the Fightin Phils (43-57) edged first-place Hartford 2-1 on Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Muzziotti put Reading in front with a solo home run in the third inning and Friscia doubled and came around to score in the fourth as the hosts took an early lead.
Four Reading pitchers combined to scatter five hits with Adam Leverett picking up the win and Brian Marconi got the final six outs to earn his 14th save of the season.
The teams will square off again on Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.