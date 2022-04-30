MANCHESTER, N.H. - Five Reading pitchers combined on a five-hitter as the Royals defeated New Hampshire 8-0 on Saturday at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.
The Fightin Phils scored in each of the first six inning as they cruised to their third win in the last four games. Logan O'Hoppe drove in four with a two-run home run in the first inning and a two-run single in the fourth.
Bubby Rossman pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win. The two teams will play the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon.