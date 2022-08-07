READING, Pa. - The Fightin Phils extended their winning streak to three games with a 6-3 win over Hartford on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Wendell Rijo and Jack Conley each hit solo home runs for Reading (45-57) and Jhaylin Ortiz had a pair of hits, including an RBI single.
The Fightin Phils took 4-of-6 games from the Yard Goats and knocked them out of first place in the Northeast Division. Reading trails Portland by three games in the second half standings.
Next up for the Fightin Phils is a six-game series in Harrisburg that gets underway on Tuesday.