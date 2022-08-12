HARRISBURG - Hits and runs were at a premium at FNB Field on Friday night but the Fightin Phils pushed across a run in the 10th inning to defeat Harrisburg 2-1 for their sixth win in the last seven games.
Herbert Iser gave Reading (48-58) a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning with his first home run in the Eastern League. Daniel Johnson responded with a solo home run in the eighth inning and the teams would go to extras.
Iser would be the hero in the 10th, driving in Trey Harris with a single to score the winning run. Billy Sullivan picked up the win in relief for the Fightin Phils and Brian Marconi earned the save.
Reading will seek a series win over the Senators when the teams meet at 6 p.m. on Saturday.