Fightings give up 16 runs, split series with New Hampshire

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins feel victim to a rout by visiting New Hampshire on Sunday evening falling 16-1 to split the four game series.

The Fisher Cats scored eight runs through the first three innings, and ended the game with another eight run barrage between the eighth and ninth innings. Mickey Moniak's solo home run was the Fightins lone run.

Reading will look to shake off this 15 run defeat when they begin a three game series at home Monday night against Binghamton.

(Video courtesy: Service Electric)