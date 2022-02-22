Even with the MLB season on-hold, the Minor League season still set to hit the diamond this Spring.
On Tuesday, the Phillies announced their Minor League coaching staffs for the upcoming 2022 season.
In Double-A Reading, manager Shawn Williams is back leading the way for his fourth season. Williams will have his hitting coach, Tyler Henson back for a third season. Those two being joined by new faces Matt Hockenberry and Mycal Jones.
Hockenberry, a former Fightins player, is now the teams pitching coach. Jones joins the Fightins as a bench/position coach. Both have prior experience in the MiLB as coaches, Hockenberry in High-A with the Phillies and Jones in the Houston Astros system.
Down the road in Triple-A, Anthony Contreras takes over as the manager for Lehigh Valley.
The rest of the IronPigs coaching staff has two first timers as coaches in the organization. Hitting coach, Joe Thurston and pitching coach, Cesar Ramos. Thurston comes to the IronPigs from Seattle's system, while Ramos was a Player Information Assistant with the Phillies the past two seasons.
Also joining the IronPigs in 2022 is Greg Brodzinski as a bench coach and Billy Greenfield as a developmental coach.