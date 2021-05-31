READING, Pa. - Richmond scored two runs early and never looked back in their shutout win over the Reading Fightin Phils, 4-0. Reading could only manage to get two hits in the loss.
The Flying Squirrels took a 2-0 lead after two innings of play, the second run coming in the second inning on a double steal. They would score two more insurance runs in the eighth inning.
Francisco Morales and Colton Eastman combined to strikeout 12 batters for the Fightins, helping to keep Reading in the game prior to the eighth inning.
Next up for the Fightins, a road trip to Somerset for six games starting on Tuesday.