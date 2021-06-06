SOMERSET, N.J. - After dropping both games of the doubleheader on Saturday, the Reading Fightin Phils bounced back with a 5-2 win on Sunday afternoon to closeout the series.
After surrendering an early run, the Fightins tied the game up in the second and took a 2-1 lead in the fourth off a Jorge Bonifacio home run. They would push their lead to 3-1 in the sixth thanks to a Madison Stokes double, his second RBI of the game.
Bonifacio would add to his stat line in the seventh with a two-run double, he ended the game with three RBIs.
It was Colton Eastman who got the start for the Fightins, striking out four and allowing one run over four and third innings. Braden Zarbnisky got the win in relief striking out the lone two batters he faced in two-thirds of an inning.
Reading gets a day-off Monday before starting a six game homestand against Hartford on Tuesday night.