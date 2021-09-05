HARTFORD, Ct. - Reading and Hartford split their series in Connecticut following the Yard Goats 5-4 win on Sunday afternoon, to avoid the series loss.
The Yard Goats scored all five of their runs in the first inning driving the Fightins starting pitcher, Francisco Morales, from the game before the inning ended. Following the first inning, three Fightins pitchers would combine to only allow three hits.
In the third and fourth innings the Fightins would begin to climb back, a hit by pitch in the third drove in their first run. In the fourth, Chris Cornelius launched a two-run home run to get the fightins within two.
Grenny Cumana got the Fightins within one, with a RBI double in the seventh, but their bats would be silenced after that.
Reading returns home on Tuesday to begin a series against New Hampshire.