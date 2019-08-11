Fightins complete comeback, win 8-6

ALTOONA, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils climbed back from a 5-1 deficit to win 8-6 over the Altoona Curve on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. David Parkinson earned his third straight win as well to help Reading gets its 70th victory this season.

In a game that featured 14 combined runs and 24 combined hits, the Fightins' offense was powered by a trio of sluggers. Luke Williams, Mickey Moniak, and Alec Bohm combined for seven hits and seven RBIs to help fuel the rally.

After trailing 5-1 heading into the third inning, the R-Phils plated a run in the third frame, another in the five, two in the six and then three in the seventh to secure the win.

Addison Russ earned the save, his 18th this season.

The two teams wrap up the weekend series on Sunday at 6 p.m.