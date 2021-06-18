HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils continue to press forward with their winning ways, taking down Harrisburg, 2-0. The Fightins have won nine out of their last 11.
The Fightins got out in front early of the pitchers duel on Friday night against the Senators. Reading scored both of their runs in the first and second innings, Brock Stassi hit an RBI single to start the scoring and Jack Perkins hit a solo shot in the second.
Perkins helping himself at the plate, while getting it done on the mound. He picked up the win over six innings allowing only four hits and striking out five.
The Fightins will look for their third straight win on Saturday night against the Senators.