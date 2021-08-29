PORTLAND, Me. - Reading bounced back on Sunday to take five out six in Portland with an 8-5 win over the Sea Dogs.
Three Fightins batters had multi-RBIs at the plate to help pick up the win. Luke Miller and Josh Stephen driving in their two runs of the game in the five-run second innings. Miller launched a two-run home run and Stephen laced a two-run double.
In the fifth inning, the third Fightins batter to have two RBIs on the day, Brock Stassi, riped a two-run shot over the wall. Stassi's home run helped to give the Fightins a 8-1 lead.
Reading will stay on the road for their next series, traveling down to Hartford for a six game series beginning Tuesday.