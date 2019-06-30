Sports

Fightins down Sea Dogs 4-1

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 11:06 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:06 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils, behind Alec Bohm's strong night offensively, defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 4-1 on Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Bohm hit a two-run homer and drove in another run to help secure the win. After the victory, the R-Phils improved to 7-5 in the second half of the season and 46-33 overall this year.

Bohm's blast came in the first inning to give Reading a 2-0 lead in the opening frame. The Fightins tacked on two more in the fourth inning to take a 4-0 lead. Bohm hit an RBI single and then scored on a fielder's choice later in the inning.

Damon Jones made his home debut in the start for the Fightins. He pitched six innings and earned the win as he gave up just one run on four hits.

The two teams will conclude the weekend series on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Fightins down Sea Dogs 4-1

Fightins down Sea Dogs 4-1

Pigs take 12-3 win over RailRiders

Pigs take 12-3 win over RailRiders

Marlins rally from 5-run deficit to beat Phillies, 9-6

Marlins rally from 5-run deficit to beat Phillies, 9-6

Mick Schumacher to drive in dad's old Ferrari at Hockenheim
2019 Getty Images

New Mick Schumacher to drive in dad's old Ferrari at Hockenheim

Van der Vleuten wins Monaco leg of Global Champions Tour show jumping
2016 Getty Images

Van der Vleuten wins Monaco leg of Global Champions Tour show jumping

Harry and Meghan greet Yankees, Red Sox players
2019 Getty Images

Harry and Meghan greet Yankees, Red Sox players

Sweden stuns Germany at Women's World Cup as Dutch reach semifinal
CNN image

Sweden stuns Germany at Women's World Cup as Dutch reach semifinal

Maryland woman trains for Olympics, takes care of son with disorder
CNN image

Maryland woman trains for Olympics, takes care of son with disorder

Megan Rapinoe strikes epic pose after scoring against France
CNN image

Megan Rapinoe strikes epic pose after scoring against France

Bohm leads R-Phils to 5-4 walk-off win

Bohm leads R-Phils to 5-4 walk-off win