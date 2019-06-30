Fightins down Sea Dogs 4-1

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils, behind Alec Bohm's strong night offensively, defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 4-1 on Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Bohm hit a two-run homer and drove in another run to help secure the win. After the victory, the R-Phils improved to 7-5 in the second half of the season and 46-33 overall this year.

Bohm's blast came in the first inning to give Reading a 2-0 lead in the opening frame. The Fightins tacked on two more in the fourth inning to take a 4-0 lead. Bohm hit an RBI single and then scored on a fielder's choice later in the inning.

Damon Jones made his home debut in the start for the Fightins. He pitched six innings and earned the win as he gave up just one run on four hits.

The two teams will conclude the weekend series on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.