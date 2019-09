READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins dropped the first game of their Eastern League division series in Baseballtown, 4-3, to the Trenton Thunder.

Reading held an early 3-0 lead through the fourth inning. Mickey Moniak, Darick Hall, and Arquimedes Gamboa drove in the three runs for the Fightins.

The R-Phils and Thunder will go back at it in game-two on Thursday night. Trenton holds the 1-0 advantage in the best-of-five series.