Fightins edge SeaWolves, 3-2

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 12:11 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:11 AM EDT

READING, Pa. - Following a rain delay in Baseballtown, the Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Erie SeaWolves 3-2 on Thursday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium. With the win Reading is now 36-27 and moved up to second place in the division, just one game back of the lead. There are four games left in the first half of the season.

Adonis Medina started and earned the win for the R-Phils. He improved to 5-2 with the decision. He gave up just three hits and two runs in 7.1 innings of work. He also struck out five batters.

Top draft pick Casey Mize started for the SeaWolves, but left in the third inning with an apparent injury. There was no official announcement from the team as to why he left the game early.

Cornelius Randolph led Reading's offense. He went 3-4 with one run scored.

The Fightins hit the road to face the Harrisburg Senators for a weekend series. First pitch for Friday's series opener is set for 7 p.m.

