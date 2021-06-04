SOMERSET, N.J. - The Reading Fightin Phils go off for eight runs to break their five-game losing skid. The Fightins put the game away in the eighth and ninth innings for the 8-3 win.
After falling behind early, 1-0 the Fightins scored three runs in the fourth thanks to a Luke Miller three-run shot to right. Their initial lead would be brief, the Patriots struck back with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
The Fightins would fire right back with two more in the fifth to grab the lead right back. Later in the eighth and ninth innings, Miller drove in three more runs giving him six RBIs on the night.
James McArthur got the start on the mound for Reading, he allowed three runs and struck out six over four innings. It was Austin Ross who got the win with two hitless innings pitched.
The Fightins and Patriots will play a doubleheader Saturday, game one begins at 4:00 PM.