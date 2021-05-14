BOWIE, Md. - The Reading Fightins fell 11-5 to the Bowie Baysox on Friday night. Reading saw its early lead disappear in the fifth frame when Bowie belted a grand slam that put the hosts out front for the remainder of the contest.
The Baysox scored 11 runs on nine hits as Bowie took advantage of three errors committed by the R-Phils.
Reading hit three home runs in the first few innings of the contest. McCarthy Tatum hit a two-run home run to start the scoring. Then Nick Matera and Matt Vierling each hit homers as well.
Jonathan Hennigan pitched one inning of relief for Reading and allowed five earned runs in one inning.
The two teams are scheduled to play on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.