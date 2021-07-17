READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins fell 5-4 to the Portland Sea Dogs in eight innings on Saturday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium. The contest was cut short due to inclement weather in Baseballtown. The loss dropped Reading to 26-39 this year.
Daniel Brito started the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning. The Sea Dogs responded with one run in the second and two in the third frame to grab a 3-1 advantage.
Trailing 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the R-Phils began the comeback effort with an RBI single by Bryson Stott and a two-run double by Jorge Bonifacio that cut the deficit to 5-4.
The teams are scheduled to play in the series finale on Sunday at 2:15 p.m.