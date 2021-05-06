READING, Pa. - The Erie SeaWolves defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 5-4 on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The loss dropped the R-Phils to 0-3 to start the 2021 season.
Reading trailed 5-2 entering the ninth inning and the hosts cut the deficit to 5-4 and threatened to score more runs in the frame. Erie ended the game, however, when Matt Vierling flew out to right field and the SeaWolves threw Dalton Guthrie out at the plate.
R-Phils manager Shawn Williams was ejected arguing the game-ending call.
The two teams are set to face off on Friday night in Baseballtown at 7:05 p.m.