Fightins fall 6-4 to Yard Goats

READING, Pa. - The Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 6-4 on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Jerad Eickhoff made a rehab apperance as he started the game and suffered the loss for the R-Phils (69-47).

The setback snapped Reading's six-game win streak.

Eickhoff got off to a tough start in the opening frame. Hartford plated four runs to start the contest with an RBI double and a three-run home run. Alec Bohm's RBI single in the third made it 4-1, but the Yard Goats kept Reading at bay all night. The Fightins got as close as one run, 5-4, in the fifth with a solo home run by Josh Stephen.

Despite the loss, Reading out-hit Hartford, 10-8.

Now the Fightins hit the road for a weekend series in Altoona. First pitch for Friday's game against the Curve is set for 7 p.m.