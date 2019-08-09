Sports

Fightins fall 6-4 to Yard Goats

By:

Posted: Aug 08, 2019 11:24 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:24 PM EDT

Fightins fall 6-4 to Yard Goats

READING, Pa. - The Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 6-4 on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Jerad Eickhoff made a rehab apperance as he started the game and suffered the loss for the R-Phils (69-47).

The setback snapped Reading's six-game win streak.

Eickhoff got off to a tough start in the opening frame. Hartford plated four runs to start the contest with an RBI double and a three-run home run. Alec Bohm's RBI single in the third made it 4-1, but the Yard Goats kept Reading at bay all night. The Fightins got as close as one run, 5-4, in the fifth with a solo home run by Josh Stephen.

Despite the loss, Reading out-hit Hartford, 10-8.

Now the Fightins hit the road for a weekend series in Altoona. First pitch for Friday's game against the Curve is set for 7 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Eagles lose backup QB Sudfeld and game to Titans, 27-10
69 News

Eagles lose backup QB Sudfeld and game to Titans, 27-10

Fightins fall 6-4 to Yard Goats

Fightins fall 6-4 to Yard Goats

Bats score six unanswered runs to beat IronPigs

Bats score six unanswered runs to beat IronPigs

Bumgarner takes no-hit bid into sixth, Giants beat Phillies

Bumgarner takes no-hit bid into sixth, Giants beat Phillies

Parkland plans a comeback from down year

Parkland plans a comeback from down year

Leaders look to step up for Conrad Weiser

Leaders look to step up for Conrad Weiser

Potts steps down as Moravian men's basketball coach

Potts steps down as Moravian men's basketball coach

69 News softball team to play in APD/PAL tournament

69 News softball team to play in APD/PAL tournament

Weekend sports lineup: US Gymnastics Championships, NFL preseason
Getty Images

New Weekend sports lineup: US Gymnastics Championships, NFL preseason

Dolphins' Stills says he's received death threats
Getty Images

New Dolphins' Stills says he's received death threats