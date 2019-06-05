Sports

Fightins fall 8-5 to RubberDucks

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 10:22 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 10:22 PM EDT

AKRON, Ohio - The Akron RubberDucks defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 8-5 at Canal Park on Tuesday night in the series opener between the two teams in Ohio this week. With the loss the R-Phils dropped to 31-23 this season.

Reading lost despite getting three home runs in the game. Luke Williams, Darick Hall, and Austin Listi all hit homers in the contest.

Akron jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and Reading really was never able to climb back into it. The Fightins plated one run in the second, but the RubberDucks responded with two in the third to take a 6-1 lead. They scored once in the fourth and the fifth as well.

Despite scoring five runs in the game, the Fightin Phils only had seven hits in the contest.

The two teams are set to play in the second game of the series on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Fightins fall 8-5 to RubberDucks

New Fightins fall 8-5 to RubberDucks

McCutchen tears ACL, out for season

McCutchen tears ACL, out for season

Phillies promote Haseley to big leagues

Phillies promote Haseley to big leagues

Mariners select Lehigh's Levi Stoudt in MLB Draft

Mariners select Lehigh's Levi Stoudt in MLB Draft

Phillies make several selections on Day 2 of MLB Draft

Phillies make several selections on Day 2 of MLB Draft

Pigs blow lead, fall to PawSox

Pigs blow lead, fall to PawSox

Wilson baseball preps for PIAA quarterfinals

Wilson baseball preps for PIAA quarterfinals

NL softball faces Susquenita in PIAA quarterfinals

NL softball faces Susquenita in PIAA quarterfinals

PIAA releases sites, times for quarterfinal baseball, softball games

PIAA releases sites, times for quarterfinal baseball, softball games

Federer, Nadal to meet at French Open for first time since 2011
Getty Images

Federer, Nadal to meet at French Open for first time since 2011