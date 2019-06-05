Fightins fall 8-5 to RubberDucks

AKRON, Ohio - The Akron RubberDucks defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 8-5 at Canal Park on Tuesday night in the series opener between the two teams in Ohio this week. With the loss the R-Phils dropped to 31-23 this season.

Reading lost despite getting three home runs in the game. Luke Williams, Darick Hall, and Austin Listi all hit homers in the contest.

Akron jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and Reading really was never able to climb back into it. The Fightins plated one run in the second, but the RubberDucks responded with two in the third to take a 6-1 lead. They scored once in the fourth and the fifth as well.

Despite scoring five runs in the game, the Fightin Phils only had seven hits in the contest.

The two teams are set to play in the second game of the series on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.