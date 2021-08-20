Reading v. Bowie highlights 08.20.2021

READING, Pa. - Reading dropped their first game of series in extra innings to Bowie on Friday night, 5-3. 

The Baysox jumped out to a 2-0 lead by the top of the sixth before the Fightins got on the board. Josh Stephen with the RBI in the bottom half of the sixth to cut deficit in half. 

After the Baysox add one more run, some bottom of the ninth magic for the Fightins. Madison Stokes hits a two-run home run to things up and send it into extras.

The Baysox would get a two-run shot of their own in the tenth and hang on for the win. 