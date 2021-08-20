This product covers NEW JERSEY...DELAWARE...SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTHEAST MARYLAND
**HENRI CONTINUING NORTHWARD WHILE BECOMING BETTER ORGANIZED**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Eastern Monmouth,
Middlesex, and Western Monmouth
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 490 miles south of Atlantic City NJ or about 560 miles
south of Sandy Hook NJ
- 32.3N 73.5W
- Storm Intensity 70 mph
- Movement North or 10 degrees at 9 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Tropical Storm Henri is approximately 490 miles south of Atlantic
City. Henri has turned northward and will track north along the
Eastern Seaboard tonight into Sunday. Henri is expected to strengthen
to hurricane force before making landfall over Long Island on Sunday
afternoon.
The main threat with this system is for tropical storm force winds
in northeast New Jersey. Locally heavy rain may lead to localized
flash flooding in northeast New Jersey. With a full moon this
weekend, minor coastal flooding is possible, but if Henri takes a
more western track closer to New Jersey, more widespread and
significant coastal flooding will be possible for New Jersey.
Dangerous marine conditions will develop over the northern Atlantic
Waters with strong winds, rough seas, and dangerous rip currents.
Seas will build to six to ten feet. A high risk for rip currents is
expected to continue through at least the weekend for the New Jersey
and Delaware coasts.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Protect against life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts
across the far northern New Jersey shore. Potential impacts in this
area include:
- Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having
window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural
damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed.
Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be
uninhabitable for weeks.
- Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and
roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and
access routes impassable.
- Large areas with power and communications outages.
Also, protect against dangerous wind having possible limited to
significant impacts across the rest of East Central and northeastern
New Jersey.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant
impacts across northeastern New Jersey. Potential impacts include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals,
arroyos, and ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across the rest of New Jersey, southeastern
Pennsylvania, and northern Delmarva.
* SURGE:
Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across New Jersey,
northern Delmarva, and far southeastern Pennsylvania.
* TORNADOES:
Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across New Jersey,
northern Delmarva, and far southeastern Pennsylvania.
* OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS:
A high risk for rip currents will continue through the weekend.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind,
falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move,
relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep
roadways open for those under evacuation orders.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and
property in accordance with your emergency plan.
Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles
can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide
poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly
ventilated area.
It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an
emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter.
If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in
which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which
it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay
attention for instructions from local authorities.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets
for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes
to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather
warnings.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Mount Holly NJ around 5 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.