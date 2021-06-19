HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Harrisburg Senators prevailed 5-3 over the Reading Fightins in 10 innings on Saturday evening.
The game was scoreless through six inning until a two-run home run by Rodolfo Duran in the seventh gave Reading a 2-0 lead. The Senators responded with a run in the home half of the frame.
Harrisburg tied the game in the eighth which forced extras where Reading's Bryson Stott recorded an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning, but the Senators won on a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the inning.
The loss dropped Reading to 14-27 this season.
Mark Appel started on the mound for the R-Phils and pitched five scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit and struck out four batters.
The two teams are scheduled to conclude the series on Sunday at 1 p.m.