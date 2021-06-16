HARRISBURG, Pa. - After a series opening win, the Reading Fightin Phils were cooled off a bit Wednesday afternoon in a 7-2 loss to Harrisburg.
The Fightins suffered just their second loss in their last nine games. After taking an early 1-0 lead in the top of the third thanks to Josh Stephens first home run of the season, the Senators responded in a big way.
Harrisburg scored all seven of their runs between the third and fourth innings. Francisco Morales having a rough go of it on the mound in those two innings, giving up six of the seven runs.
Dalton Guthrie would score the Fightins last run of the game with a solo home run of his own in the ninth.
Game three of this series is set for a 6:30 PM first pitch time on Thursday night.