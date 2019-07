READING, Pa. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 9-4 on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Alec Bohm hit two homers in the loss for the R-Phils that snapped their season-long win streak.

David Parkinson suffered the loss for the Fightins. He is now 6-7 this season with a 3.54 ERA.

The two teams will face off on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.

Video courtesy of Service Electric