BOWIE, Md. - The Reading Fightins lost 6-1 to the Bowie Baysox on Tuesday night in the series opener between the two teams.
Reading's lone run came via a solo home run by McCarthy Tatum in the eighth inning. The Fightins finished with five hits in the loss.
Bowie started the scoring with a leadoff home run and then plated four runs in the second frame as the hosts took a commanding lead early. A home run in the eighth tacked on some insurance for Bowie.
The loss dropped the R-Phils to 2-5 this season.
The two teams are set to face off again on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m.