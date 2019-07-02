Sports

Fightins fall to Fisher Cats

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 11:20 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:20 PM EDT

Fightins fall to Fisher Cats

READING, Pa. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats plated two runs in the 9th to earn a 7-5 win over the Reading Fightins at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday night. The loss dropped the R-Phils to 47-34 overall this season.

Alec Bohm was 2-5 with a triple and a run scored in the game. He also struck out once. Luke Williams hit a two-run homer for Reading as well. The Fightins out hit the Fisher Cats, 11-9.

Reading committed two fielding errors in the game.

The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Tuesday. The first game of the twin bill is set for 5:30 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Fightins fall to Fisher Cats

Fightins fall to Fisher Cats

IronPigs win fourth straight game

IronPigs win fourth straight game

North Parkland, Nazareth notch legion wins

North Parkland, Nazareth notch legion wins

Cerniglia commits to Navy

Cerniglia commits to Navy

Phantoms re-sign Carey

Phantoms re-sign Carey

Flyers make several moves on first day of NHL free agency

Flyers make several moves on first day of NHL free agency

Former player, Nick Luukko, named Reading Royals assistant coach

Former player, Nick Luukko, named Reading Royals assistant coach

LV's Grullon to compete in Triple-A Home Run Derby

LV's Grullon to compete in Triple-A Home Run Derby

Jamaican national hopes for gold for his home country while playing for his own

Jamaican national hopes for gold for his home country while playing for his own

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, found dead in hotel room
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, found dead in hotel room