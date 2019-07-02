Fightins fall to Fisher Cats

READING, Pa. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats plated two runs in the 9th to earn a 7-5 win over the Reading Fightins at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday night. The loss dropped the R-Phils to 47-34 overall this season.

Alec Bohm was 2-5 with a triple and a run scored in the game. He also struck out once. Luke Williams hit a two-run homer for Reading as well. The Fightins out hit the Fisher Cats, 11-9.

Reading committed two fielding errors in the game.

The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Tuesday. The first game of the twin bill is set for 5:30 p.m.